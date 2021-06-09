LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Cut by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 25.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,545 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 5.7% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.68.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.46. 15,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.24. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $60.04 and a twelve month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.