Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,387 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $73,105,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $34,523,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 587,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,064,000 after acquiring an additional 379,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $21,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.51. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.