Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 12,794 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $395,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 334.1% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $229.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.73. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $137.53 and a one year high of $234.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $159.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

