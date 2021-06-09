Madison Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 165,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,737,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 1.86% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 13,766.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after purchasing an additional 304,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,108 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 44,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,758,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $130.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.01. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $177.55.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.