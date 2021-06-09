Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 11,161 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,161 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Entegris by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,036,000 after purchasing an additional 148,293 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Entegris by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,703 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Entegris by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,489,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,541,000 after purchasing an additional 41,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,473,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,562 shares of company stock worth $66,632,939 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

