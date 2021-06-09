Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 2,193 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth $1,943,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 10.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,568,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,719,000 after purchasing an additional 129,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

EPC opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $46.41.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

