Madison Asset Management LLC Takes $11.93 Million Position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 499,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,930,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 5.64% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLGB. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,587,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,621,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,104,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,439,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,635,000.

NYSEARCA FLGB opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18.

