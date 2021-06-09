MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at Raymond James

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

Shares of MAG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.69. 22,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,466. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 567.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,287,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,983,000 after buying an additional 669,274 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after buying an additional 478,790 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after buying an additional 178,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth $1,568,000. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

