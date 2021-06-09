Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.25

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.25 and last traded at $52.16, with a volume of 951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.03%.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

