Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Lifted to B at TheStreet

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Magyar Bancorp stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. Magyar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Magyar Bancorp stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also offers residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate, commercial business, and construction loans; and consumer loans, which consist of home equity lines of credit and stock-secured demand loans.

