Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Erste Group

Erste Group upgraded shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, VTB Capital downgraded Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of MYTAY opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

