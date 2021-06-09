Maincoin (MNC) Market Cap Hits $1.09 Million

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $4,639.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Maincoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00069192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00025395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.00928763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00050356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.63 or 0.09046755 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Maincoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.