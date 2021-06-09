Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 7.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.46. 240,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,789,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 4.49.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.