Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.040-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.97 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,287. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.71.
Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Maravai LifeSciences
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.