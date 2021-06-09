Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.040-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.97 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,287. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.71.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

