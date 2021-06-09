Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 1,015 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palmer Knight Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $931,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,587,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,573,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE:TRV opened at $157.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.43. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.44%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.