Marcum Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,377 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $219.06 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $223.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

