Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.72. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

