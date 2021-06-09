Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 488 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 488 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK opened at $884.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $833.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $515.72 and a twelve month high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

