Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR stock opened at $145.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749 over the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

