Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,658,000. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,838,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,821,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,796,000 after purchasing an additional 266,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,818,000 after purchasing an additional 212,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,931,000 after acquiring an additional 212,246 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,591. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

Shares of VAC opened at $174.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $75.97 and a 12 month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

