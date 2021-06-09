Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to post earnings per share of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.58. 28,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,950. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $139.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.31. The company has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.42%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,449,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,538,000 after buying an additional 319,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,375,000 after acquiring an additional 122,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after acquiring an additional 301,503 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

