Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

MMLP opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.42.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $200.97 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. 32.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

