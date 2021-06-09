Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRVL. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.70.

MRVL opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.99. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

