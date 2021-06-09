Maryland Capital Management Has $200,000 Holdings in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Maryland Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 82.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,450 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management owned 0.06% of Summit Financial Group worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after acquiring an additional 31,708 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller bought 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,140.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $306.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.08. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 27.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

