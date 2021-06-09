Maryland Capital Management Makes New $275,000 Investment in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.21. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,525.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

