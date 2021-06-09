Maryland Capital Management Takes $300,000 Position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eargo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of EAR stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. Eargo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.34.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $12,100,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $294,677.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 814,769 shares of company stock worth $42,922,907.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

