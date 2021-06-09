Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $20,448,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 947.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,161,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,534 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $15,915,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,448,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,291,000 after purchasing an additional 881,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 785,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 758,544 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

ESRT stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. Equities analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

