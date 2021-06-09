Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $209,000 in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth $26,354,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2,723.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after buying an additional 89,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,028,000. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $319.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. Ubiquiti’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

