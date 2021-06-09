Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $254,000 in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,602,000 after buying an additional 121,217 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $1,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $1,323,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $29,365,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMM opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

