Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Energizer by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

