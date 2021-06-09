Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of H. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,899,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,537,000 after buying an additional 363,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after buying an additional 273,339 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 334,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after buying an additional 204,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $13,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.54.

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $792,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

H opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.78. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

