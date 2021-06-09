Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.37 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will report sales of $59.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.17 million and the highest is $59.56 million. Materialise reported sales of $42.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $240.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.04 million to $243.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $270.70 million, with estimates ranging from $270.68 million to $270.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million.

Several research firms have commented on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of MTLS traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.72. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 396,770 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,420,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 708.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 149,519 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 144,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 119,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

