MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Market Cap Reaches $644,470.01

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $644,470.01 and approximately $55,141.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,684.04 or 0.99966470 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00037230 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010111 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $358.10 or 0.00975843 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00377964 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.05 or 0.00474300 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00071936 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003999 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

