McIlrath & Eck LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.2% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 189,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $164.78. 20,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,253,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.93. The company has a market cap of $433.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

