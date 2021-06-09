McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,568 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $63,754,000 after buying an additional 186,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 579,349 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $150,411,000 after buying an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.33.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $4.06 on Wednesday, reaching $298.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $127.29 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

