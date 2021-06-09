McIlrath & Eck LLC Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.83. The stock had a trading volume of 31,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,642,877. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.24. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

