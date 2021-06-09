McIlrath & Eck LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,025,000 after buying an additional 909,839 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,419,000 after buying an additional 902,815 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,862,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,929.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 560,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,000 after buying an additional 549,018 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $60.98. The company had a trading volume of 27,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,143. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $47.81 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.44.

