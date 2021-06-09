McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after purchasing an additional 407,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.53. 104,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,283,354. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.62. The firm has a market cap of $243.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

