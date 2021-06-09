McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 335 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $70.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,526. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.44.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.19%.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

