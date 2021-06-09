McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 98 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

McIlrath & Eck LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.5% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST remained flat at $$379.70 on Wednesday. 881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,632. The company has a market cap of $167.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $374.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,959. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.