MedicCoin (MEDIC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 30% higher against the dollar. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $71,984.61 and $13.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00067826 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000697 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000392 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000093 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

