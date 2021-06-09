Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Meliá Hotels International stock remained flat at $$8.50 during trading hours on Friday. Meliá Hotels International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by MeliÃ¡, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as MeliÃ¡ PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

