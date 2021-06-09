Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $11.45 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $11,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSIE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 146,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 96,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $35.98.

