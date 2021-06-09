Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 85,550 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 170.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,550 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after acquiring an additional 158,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Citigroup by 545.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 32,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $161.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

