Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,172 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,179,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $282.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.69 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

