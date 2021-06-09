Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 821 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $238.60 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $130.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

