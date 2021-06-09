Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Meritor by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 56,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.