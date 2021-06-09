MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 514.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,666,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,512 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

Shares of MET stock opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

