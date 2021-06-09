Metronome Price Tops $3.57 on Major Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, Metronome has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $42.24 million and approximately $79,295.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.57 or 0.00009921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,110,939 coins and its circulating supply is 11,824,565 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

