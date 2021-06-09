Metso Outotec Oyj’s (OUKPY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 26th. AlphaValue raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $6.05 on Monday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

